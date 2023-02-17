Community Calendar February 17th - 19th
Friday, February 17th
Winter Sawmill Show
920 Acadia Hwy, Orland
10 am
Demonstrating all bandsaws.
Somerset SnowFest Kick-Off Party
Bigelow Brewing Company, Skowhegan
4 pm - 8 pm
Somerset SnowFest kick-off with the unveiling of the dedicated Bigelow x Baxter collab beer.
The Focus Group Improv Comedy
Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor
8 pm - 9 pm
Doors at 7:30. Tickets in advance are $7, day of the show are $10.
Live improv comedy.
Snowmobile Parade - Katahdin Area Winterfest
Northern Timber Cruisers Clubhouse
5:15 pm line up / parade starts at 6 pm
Down Main Street to Northern Timber Cruisers Club house. Bonfire and concessions.
Indoor story-time
Camden Public Library
10 am - 11 am
For pre-school age children. In the Picker Room.
“The Secret Garden” from Ten Bucks Theatre
Ten Bucks Theatre, Bangor Mall
7 pm
A classic tale brought to life. $15.
Saturday, February 18th
Kids Box Sled Derby
West Side Lake George Regional Park, Canaan
9 am
Part of Somerset Snowfest. The hill will be built up bigger and better than last year. Register in advance.
The Waldo County Shrine Club Gun Show
Anah Shrine, Bangor
9 am - 5 pm
$8 admission, kids 12 and under free.
10th Mountain View Youth Sport Winter Fest
Flanders Pond
5 am - 5 pm
Ice fishing derby for all ages. Three categories: pickerel, bass and perch. $10 a ticket for each entry. Concessions run by Sumner Memorial Freshman.
Pizza and Whoopie Pie Train Ride
Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad
11 am - 12:15 pm
Enjoy pizza, a whoopie dessert, and a beverage on your Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad ride. Adult tickets cost $28 and children are $18.
Pokemon Day
Bangor Comic and Toy Con, Bangor Mall
11 am
Training, trading, general play and free Pokemon video games, as well as a tournament! $10 per family to join the fun.
Mardi Gras Party
Brewer Eagles Club
6 pm - 11 pm
Claimed to be Eastern Maine’s biggest Mardi Gras party. Featuring Maine’s top drag performers. Ages 18+. VIP advance tickets are $20, general admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Sunday, February 19th
Somerset Snowfest Ice Fishing Derby
Lake George Regional Park East
5:30 am - 3 pm
Cash prizes for first and second-largest fish per species! Part of the 10 day long Somerset Snowfest.
Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
Coburn Park, Skowhegan
10 am - 2 pm
Also part of Somerset Snowfest. Free sleigh rides thanks to Seavey Farm.