Scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Dry hours too. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. The coverage on these is around 40%. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the south breeze goes calm and low temperatures settle in the low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage tomorrow associated with a cold front. You might notice the wind shift out of the north as high temperatures get stuck in the low to mid 70s. Looking ahead, rain is likely Sunday night through Monday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible as high temperatures struggle to get out of the low to mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller