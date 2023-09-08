After showers and thunderstorms last night into early this morning, today we'll be a lot drier. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It will be humid so it may feel warmer. Mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop with lows in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday. Highs will reach for the low 80s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll fall into the low 70s Tuesday with a slight chance for showers. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs