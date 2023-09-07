Partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms today. Any wildfire smoke in the area will clear out this morning. It will be a hot one with highs reaching for the upper 80s. Higher dew points will allow it to feel warmer. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms pick up Friday night and last through Monday night. High temperatures Saturday will be in the low 80s. We'll fall into the upper 70s for highs on Monday. We'll get even cooler with low 70s on Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs