Mostly clear and mild overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s with areas of dense patchy fog. Mostly sunny and hot once again tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog Wednesday night. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, we'll have a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday as hot temperatures stick around. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Thursday, mid 80s on Friday, and low 80s on Saturday. Greater chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the region on Sunday with cooler high temperatures in the mid 70s. Fall temperatures will be in the region next week. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski