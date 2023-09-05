Mostly sunny and hot today. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. We'll be partly cloudy on Wednesday. It will still be a hot one for September as highs reach for the upper 80s. Looking ahead, slight chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Our best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday night. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday, we'll cool off a little bit into the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs