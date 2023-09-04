Mostly sunny and warm today. High temperatures will make it into the mid 80s. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Mostly sunny and warm again on Tuesday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 80s. Looking ahead, we'll hold onto the sunshine Wednesday as highs remain in the upper 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move in Thursday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s. Friday we'll have a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will fall into the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs