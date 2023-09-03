Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower today. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Looking ahead, we're dry Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for those days. Thursday we'll be partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs