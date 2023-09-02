A long dry spell is setting up shop here across the viewing area. We have no rain in the forecast the next several days. We'll be partly cloudy today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into upper 50s. Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Looking ahead, we're dry Monday through Wednesday with warming temperatures. We'll have a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs