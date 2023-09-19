A Flood Watch is in effect for most locations tonight through this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers expected again today. The heaviest of the rain will fall in the northern parts of the state. Areas of dense fog will also be possible; mainly during the morning hours. High temperatures will reach for the upper 60s. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the west. Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday. Highs will reach for the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s. We'll warm into the mid 70s Saturday, which is the Autumnal Equinox, with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs