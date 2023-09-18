Rain, heavy at times will be rolling in closer to noon today. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a light breeze. Rain, heavy at times will be in the region overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. A chance for rain showers lingers in the region tomorrow with highs sticking around in the upper 60s. The southwest wind will be gusting near 25 mph. We finally clear up Tuesday night. We'll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny with slightly above average high temperatures in the mid 70s on Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski