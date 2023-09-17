Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer today. The west wind will occasionally gust near 25MPH as high temperatures climb into the mid 70s. Partly cloudy tonight. The west wind will go calm allowing areas of dense fog to form as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s. Increasing clouds tomorrow will eventually lead to afternoon rain showers. You might notice the south breeze with high temperatures near 70°. Looking ahead, a slow moving area of low pressure will bring scattered rain showers Monday night and Tuesday. Otherwise, widespread cloud cover with areas of dense fog. Tuesday looks breezy with highs in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller