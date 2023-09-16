Tropical Storm Warning from Eastport to Schoodic Point.  The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled.  Tropical Storm strength wind gusts of 40-50 MPH are expected in these areas today.  Additionally, wave heights to 24 feet could capsize vessels and lead to widespread erosion.  Rain and wind today.  Large waves Downeast and along coastal areas statewide.  The rain could be heavy at times with highs in the mid 60s.  Tropical Storm conditions will wind down tonight.  Turning mostly cloudy with lows near 60°.  Looking ahead, a full day of sunshine returns tomorrow.  Still breezy with highs in the mid 70s.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Geoff Weller

