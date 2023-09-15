Category 1 Hurricane Lee continues to move north as it weakens heading towards New England. Even if a direct landfall isn't imminent in Maine, tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, storm surge and large waves are expected along the Coast tomorrow. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for us in Bangor tonight through Saturday. Hurricane Watches are in effect for Coastal waters from Stonington to Port Clyde including Penobscot Bay tonight into Saturday. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH, storm surge of 1-4 feet and wave heights of over 20 feet can be expected by the coast. The calm before the storm happens today with peaks of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Rain and gusty winds move in overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Saturday is the day where you want to spend inside and monitoring the conditions Lee brings with it. Highs will only be in the low 60s with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, storm surge, and high waves by the coast. All of this clears the region early Sunday morning with sunny skies and mid 70s returning. We'll have a chance for afternoon rain showers on Monday with highs in the low 70s.    MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Konrad Supinski

