Scattered rain is likely today with near average high temperatures in the low 70s. Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 50s overnight. Mostly cloudy with highs near 70° tomorrow. Rain showers move in late Friday night. Lows will be in the mid 50s with a gusty northeast wind up to 45 mph. Looking ahead,  Hurricane Lee will continue to approach the Gulf of Maine as a Tropical Storm Saturday. This tropical system will be decreasing in intensity as it moves north, but still bring lots of impacts with gusty winds, large waves, high storm surge and heavy rainfall. The exact track of this storm is not yet certain and a Maine landfall is still very possible. Expect a tropical system in the area Saturday that could lead to power outages, wind damage, beach erosion and localized flooding. A Tropical Storm watch has been posted for our area with Hurricane Watches posted by the coast. The time is now to prepare, especially if you live in a low laying area near the coast.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Konrad Supinski

