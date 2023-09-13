Hurricane Lee will be arriving in the region over the weekend, possibly as a Tropical system. It will bring high waves and storm surge, flooding, wind, and heavy rainfall, so be on alert. For today, we'll have scattered rain showers with highs in the low 70s. Rain is likely overnight tonight with mild low temperatures in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain showers are possible early overnight Thursday. Lows will be in the low 50s. Looking ahead, the calm before the storm occurs on Friday. This is the day to make sure you and your family are fully prepared for Lee. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s on Friday. Lee will be in the region Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, high waves, high storm surge, and flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Stay tuned for further updates on Hurricane Lee. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski