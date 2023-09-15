High surf, heavy rain and strong winds will start to impact Downeast and Coastal areas starting tonight.  The advisories have been refined and generally landed on a Tropical Storm Warning from Eastport to Schoodic Point.  The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled.  Tropical Storm strength wind gusts of 40-50 knots are expected in these areas.  Additionally, wave heights to 24 feet could capsize vessels and lead to widespread erosion.  For tonight:  Cloudy and windy with widespread rain developing.  The north wind will occasionally gust near 40MPH as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s.  Rain and wind tomorrow.  Large waves Downeast and along coastal areas statewide.  The rain could be heavy at times with highs in the mid 60s.  Tropical Storm conditions will wind down tomorrow night.  Turning mostly cloudy with lows near 60°.  Looking ahead, a full day of sunshine returns Sunday.  Still breezy with highs in the mid 70s.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Geoff Weller

