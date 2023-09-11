Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms likely today. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Rain showers will stick around through tonight. Low temperatures will be hovering near 60°. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers on Tuesday. Highs will be near 70°. Mostly cloudy with showers Tuesday night. Lows will be in the low 60s with areas of patchy dense fog. Looking ahead, rain showers linger through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s both days. We clear up on Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski