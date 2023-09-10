Mostly cloudy with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Dry hours too. Cooler with highs back in the low 70s. The scattered showers and thunderstorms out there now will increase in coverage tonight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Look for areas of dense fog, a light south breeze and low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. You might notice the wind shift out of the north as high temperatures hover in the low to mid 70s. Looking ahead, the rain should end Monday night, turning partly cloudy Tuesday with a light east breeze and highs in the low 70s. Another round of rain arrives late Tuesday night and lingers into Wednesday evening. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller