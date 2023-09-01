A long dry stretch with slowly building heat will take us into and through the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny and awesome today. Any areas of dense fog that we saw will burn off quickly. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 70s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Mostly clear tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s as the winds go calm. Partly cloudy and warmer on Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine Sunday with highs in the low 80s. We'll warm into the mid 80s Monday with a partly cloudy sky. We're partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Next week will be humid as dew points rise into the 60s and 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs