Mostly cloudy with a few lingering sprinkles in the area today. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The northwest wind will be gusting near 20 mph. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog overnight tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s. A beautiful day is in store for us tomorrow. Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move back into the area Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the region on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We clear up on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s. More chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski