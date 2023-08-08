Showers and thunderstorms are likely today. Heavy rainfall is expected. High temperatures will stay well below average and only in the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southeast, so hold your hats and umbrellas. Rain and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours. Heavy rainfall is expected once again. Some areas will see 1-2+ inches of rainfall before all set and done by Wednesday morning. The southeast wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Looking ahead, we'll see lingering rain showers on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll be partly cloudy on Thursday with pleasant highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the region on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We'll be partly cloudy with high temperatures hovering near 80° on Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Konrad Supinski