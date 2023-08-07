We'll be partly cloudy with areas of dense fog and smoke tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Monday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy with chances for rain showers return Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s. Looking ahead, rain showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday with cool highs only in the upper 60s. Heavy rainfall is possible with a breezy southeast wind gusting near 25 mph. We'll see chances for rain showers on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 70s. Partly cloudy with mild highs hovering near 80° on Thursday. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low 80s on Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski