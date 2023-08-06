It's the Weekend! We're dry today with a mostly sunny sky and warm high temperatures in the low 80s. The west northwest wind will be gusting near 20 mph. We'll be mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, Monday will bring a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday with cool highs only in the mid to upper 60s. We'll see chances for rain showers on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy with mild highs hovering near 80° on Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski