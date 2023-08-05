Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into the overnight hours tonight. Areas of patchy dense fog will be in the area as well. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south southeast. Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s. We'll have decreasing clouds Saturday night. Areas of dense fog will be in the region once again. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, we're dry Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and warm highs in the low 80s. Monday will bring a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday with highs only hovering near 70°. We'll see chances for rain showers on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski