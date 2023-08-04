Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers moving in tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area on Friday. High temperatures will be below average and hovering near 70°. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Showers and thunderstorms will be in the region Friday night. Lows will be in the low 60s with a south wind gusting near 20 mph. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms exist on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. We finally clear up on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s. This is the day to enjoy the outdoors ahead of more rain showers moving in beginning of next week. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs hovering near 80° to start off our work week on Monday. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the region on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski