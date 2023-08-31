Mostly sunny and breezy today. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a breezy northwest wind gusting near 25 mph. Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s with a light breeze. Mostly sunny and warmer on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We'll be mostly clear and calm Friday night. Lows will be hovering near 50°. Looking ahead, dry and warm weather will be with us for Labor Day weekend and into beginning of next week. We're mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday. Partly cloudy with highs hovering near 80° on Sunday. We'll be partly cloudy and mild for our Labor Day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski