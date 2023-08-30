Rain showers move in late tonight with areas of patchy dense fog. Mild low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Rain, heavy at times will be in the state on Wednesday. Some thunder will also be possible with cooler highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, then decreasing clouds. Lows will be in the mid 50s with a light northwest breeze. Looking ahead, we dry out Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Hold onto those hats as the northwest wind will be gusting near 25 mph. We'll see a mostly sunny sky Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Above average mild high temperatures will be in the area this weekend. We're partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Much warmer beach weather temperatures arrive next week, so get ready for the HEAT! MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski