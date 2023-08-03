Partly cloudy and windy today. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Mostly cloudy with a few showers tonight. It will be breezy with lows in the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday. High temperatures will be held down in the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, more chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We're then dry Sunday and Monday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs