Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers today. Most of that will occur during the morning hours. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. Showers move in late tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Rain will be likely on Wednesday. Heavy downpours are possible. Some thunder will also be possible with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Looking ahead, we dry out Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. We'll hold onto the sunshine Friday with highs in the mid 70s. We warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs