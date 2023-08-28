Areas of dense fog are greeting us this morning. The good news, it will not stick around. We'll see lots of sunshine, which will cause the fog to clear up quickly. We may see a few clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers Tuesday. High temperatures will make it into the mid 70s. Looking ahead, showers move in Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will make it into the low 70s. A few showers linger Wednesday night. The sky will then become mostly clear. We'll then see lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s. We'll reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs