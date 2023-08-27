It's the Weekend! Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms possible overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be hovering in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy for the day tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and cooler Sunday night. Lows will be in the low 50s with areas of patchy dense fog. Looking ahead, lots of sunshine is in store for Monday with highs near average and in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy on Tuesday and cooler highs in the mid 70s. Rain showers will be back by Wednesday with cool highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We finally clear up on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski