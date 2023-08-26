It's the Weekend! We'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms today, otherwise mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. A few passing clouds overnight tonight with a sprinkle or two possible. Lows will stay mild and hovering in the low 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. A few lingering sprinkles are possible. Partly cloudy and cooler Sunday night. Highs will be in the low 50s. Looking ahead, lots of sunshine is in store for Monday with highs near average and in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible on Tuesday and cooler highs in the mid 70s. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be back by Wednesday with cool highs in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski