Rain will be likely today. This will be one of those days to do things indoors if you're able. If you have to be outdoors, be ready for the rain. High temperatures will reach for the mid 60s. It will also be windy with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Rain likely again tonight. There will be some breaks in the precipitation. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Mostly cloudy with showers on Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s with a light breeze out of the north. Looking ahead, scattered showers continue again on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. We'll be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the upper 70s. We then become mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs