Partly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s. Rain likely on Friday. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, showers continue Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Friday and Saturday combined could give us 1-2 inches of rainfall in some spots. We're dry Sunday and Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday and upper 70s Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs