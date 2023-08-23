Mostly sunny and awesome today! High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s with a light breeze out of the west. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 50s with a light breeze out of the west. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers Thursday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s with a light breeze out of the south. Looking ahead, rain moves in Friday and continues through the weekend. High temperatures will be held down in the mid 60s Friday. Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs