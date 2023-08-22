Partly cloudy with areas of patchy dense fog overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a light breeze. Mostly sunny and nice tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with a northwest wind gusting near 20 mph. Mostly clear and chilly Tuesday night. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Looking ahead, we're missing out on all of the heat that will be in the central part of the United States middle of this week. We'll stay mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday. We cool down on Friday. We'll see chances for rain showers in the region on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers will stick around into Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski