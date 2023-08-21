Increasing clouds overnight tonight with mild lows in the low to mid 60s. Rain showers move into the area on Monday, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see decreasing clouds overnight Monday with low temperatures in the low 50s. Looking ahead, we're dry Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday. Rain showers return Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s. Rain showers stick around on Friday with cooler highs only in the upper 60s. Don't forget your umbrellas! MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski