It's the Weekend! We'll be partly cloudy and warm today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. More clouds move in tonight with mild lows in the low 60s. Looking ahead, more showers move in Monday, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. We're dry Tuesday through Thursday with a mixture of lots of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Chances for rain showers return on Friday with cooler highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Don't forget your umbrellas! MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski