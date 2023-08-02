Partly cloudy and nice today. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Mostly clear tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s with a light breeze out of the south. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles Thursday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, chances for showers move in Thursday night. Chances for showers and thunderstorms pick up Friday through Saturday. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 70s. We'll warm into the upper 70s Saturday. We're dry Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs