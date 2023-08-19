After a few showers this morning, we got graced with a good amount sunshine. Clouds will arrive again this afternoon. A small chance for a shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s. Showers move in tonight. Areas of dense fog could develop again with lows in the upper 50s. Lots of sunshine will greet us on Sunday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s. Looking ahead, we're dry for as far as the eye can see. A mixture of clouds and sunshine will be seen Monday through Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs