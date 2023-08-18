Areas of dense fog have developed this morning. That will mix out as the day gets going. Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms moving in. Heavy downpours are possible. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early tonight. We'll then see decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog are also possible with lows in the low 60s. We'll be partly cloudy with a few showers on Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. We'll then have a chance for a few showers Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday we'll be dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs