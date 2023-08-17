Mostly cloudy with sprinkles possible today. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. We'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers tonight. Areas of dense fog will be possible again. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Showers and thunderstorms move in Friday. There will be some dry hours too. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, we'll have a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. High temperatures will moderate slightly into the mid 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s. A few of you could touch the lower 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs