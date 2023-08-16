Weather Alert

...PATCHY TO AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy to areas of dense fog across Eastern & Northern Maine will continue through 800AM. The fog will be dense in some spots reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less. Those traveling expect rapidly changing visibility conditions across the area. Keep your headlights on low beams and prepare to adjust speed if you encounter dense fog during your commute. Fog will begin to lift and mix out between 700AM and 800AM.