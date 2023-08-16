Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy with widespread areas of dense fog tonight. You may want to allow extra time to drive Thursday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers on Thursday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s. Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms move in Thursday night and pick up into Friday. Friday's high will be in the mid 70s. We'll have a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday with highs remaining in the mid 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs