Scattered showers are possible today. Later this afternoon we'll become partly cloudy. The extra sunshine will help to give temperatures a boost into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Friday with highs in the mid 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs