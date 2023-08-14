Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The west wind will be gusting near 20 mph. Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy dense fog overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers tomorrow. Highs will be cooler and in the low 70s. Rain showers stick around into Tuesday night with lows hovering near 60°. Looking ahead, we'll see rain showers in the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be in the area on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. We'll be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski