Scattered showers and thunderstorms today. locally heavy rainfall and areas of dense fog. Dry hours too with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. A few thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and small hail. Primarily before midnight. Turning mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog and lows in the low 60s. Any fog will be slow to lift tomorrow morning. Turning partly cloudy. Noticeably humid with highs near 80°. Looking ahead, the break in the rain will be short lived. Another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller