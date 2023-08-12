We made it! The mid-August weekend is here. It'll feel like it with high temperatures near 80°. Mostly sunny and awesome today Look for a light west breeze and high temperatures near 80°. Increasing clouds tonight will eventually lead to another round of rain late. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as low temperatures meet the dewpoints in the low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Dry hours too with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms will end Sunday night. Turning partly cloudy with areas of dense fog and lows near 60°. Sunny and breezy Monday with highs near 80°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller