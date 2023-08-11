We'll see decreasing clouds today with high temperatures slightly below average and in the mid 70s. The west wind will be gusting near 20 mph. Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with a west wind gusting near 20 mph. Partly cloudy and warm tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 80s. Rain chances return Saturday night. Lows will be in the low 60s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy with a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms in the region on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We'll be mostly sunny and warm to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be hovering near 80°. Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski