Partly cloudy and warm today. Go outside and enjoy the outdoor weather as high temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy with rain moving into the area tonight. Low temperatures will be above average and in the mid 60s. Rain showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 70s. The west wind will be gusting near 20 mph. We clear up overnight Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Looking ahead, we'll stay clear on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Surprise, surprise rain showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday. Highs will be near average and in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s to start off our work week on Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski